Commission Delivers First Adaptation Monitoring Report

Today the Minister of Climate Change released the 2024 national adaptation plan progress report from He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission.

This is the Commission’s first-ever monitoring report on the government’s national adaptation plan, which was released in 2022. Our report provides an independent, evidence-based assessment of how effective the plan is and how its implementation is progressing.

The impacts of climate change are affecting the lives and livelihoods of New Zealanders around the motu. As a country, we already have a pretty good idea of what needs to be done to avoid and minimise harm and damage from climate change.

But as a series of extreme weather events since early last year have illustrated – and this report’s findings show – Aotearoa New Zealand is not adapting to climate change at the scale or pace that is needed.

The report includes nine recommendations: seven focused on helping the country shift from the current reactive approach to a more proactive one, and two on improving national adaptation planning and monitoring.

Our findings and recommendations provide valuable insights. They can be used to help the Government make informed choices about how to meet Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate goals, support communities and businesses to prepare for the future, and provide transparency about climate action.

Read the full report on our website: climatecommission.govt.nz/nappa-2024

Read our news story about the report: climatecommission.govt.nz/news/climate-change-commission-delivers-first-national-adaptation-plan-progress-assessment

The report will be delivered every two years, providing a series of snapshots that will build a picture of how the country is tracking.

