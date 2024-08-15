Seymour Needs To Get On Top Of Ministry For Regulation Spin Doctors

Responding to reports that the Ministry for Regulation is hiring a ‘principal adviser, engagement and communications’ with a salary of up to $168,000 year, Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson, Jordan Williams, said:

“This Government, but particularly ACT, was elected to slash waste, but recruiting five communications staff at what should be our leanest Ministry tells another story.

“The Ministry for Regulation needs more people with twink deleting the onerous rules and regulations that stifle productivity, not someone to ‘enhance the Ministry’s reputation’.

“The Ministry’s reputation will be enhanced when they cut off tentacles of red tape choking our economy, not when they put out a polished press release telling you what a great job they’re doing.”

