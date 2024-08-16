Children And Families To Pay The Price For Oranga Tamariki Funding Cutbacks

Up to 30% of government funding is expected to be cut between seven family service providers in the Porirua area, leaving children and families vulnerable, say the organisations.

“It’s children who will pay for the cuts,” says Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive Helmut Modlik. “We’ll fight to keep and improve the services because whānau need our support.”

Modlik says mana whenua, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, and others are having to pick up the pieces of decades of social and economic marginalisation in Porirua impacting families over generations.

Intergenerational and personal harm caused by the abuse of children in state care and faith-based institutions was made public recently, during and after the conclusion of the Royal Commission of Inquiry. Hundreds of witnesses retold their harrowing and disturbing experiences in care, researchers shared insights, and a raft of recommendations were made to help improve the system.

“Now the government wants to cut funding to Oranga Tamariki and expects it won’t have a negative impact on children, families and the wider community,” says Modlik. “Kei te hē tērā, that is wrong.”

Last week, Te Rūnanga which is the post settlement governance entity for Ngāti Toa and manages an Oranga Tamariki contract, met with other impacted service providers including Taeaomanino Trust, Wesley Community Action, Porirua Whānau Centre, Barnardos Aotearoa, Wairere Care Services and WELLfed NZ Trust.

Wesley Community Action director David Hanna says, “Positive relationships are what sustain this vital work. Under Ngati Toa Rangatira’s leadership, community organisations had built positive relationships with the Porirua Oranga Tamariki office – these relationships have been trampled on by these centrally driven actions.”

The group of independent providers have urgently requested to meet with Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Chappie Te Kani and his team for a please explain rationale for the cuts and to help find possible solutions together. Oranga Tamariki has agreed to meet with them but they’re yet to finalise a date.

In the meantime, the service providers will continue to care for Porirua’s vulnerable families, says Modlik. He believes what they are experiencing in Porirua will be happening all over the country, and it’s concerning.

“We need teams on the ground, at the coalface to support families with high needs. If we don’t, who will? What do you think will happen to children in those homes, and in care, without proper support?”

The seven family service organisations want to publicly reassure their clients and community, they will continue to provide for their needs and do all they can to continue to support them, as they work with Oranga Tamariki, to help find solutions for everyone.

