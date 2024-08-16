Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
People First NZ Responds To The Announcement For Changes To Whaikaha – Ministry Of Disabled People

Friday, 16 August 2024, 2:06 pm
Press Release: People First NZ

Yesterday the Minister for Disability Issues, Hon Louise Upston made an announcement about the outcome of an Independent Review of Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People and Disability Support Services.

As a result of that review, Minister Upston announced that:

  • Disability Support Services (DSS) will move to being managed by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD)
  • Whaikaha will become a standalone Ministry
  • the Enabling Good Lives rollout will be put on hold.

In response to yesterday’s announcement, Ronnie Sione, National Chairperson, People First NZ said “I don’t want anyone to be worse off because of the changes. I want all disabled people to have the right support for them”.

People First NZ member and Enabling Good Lives National Leadership Group Member, Shane McInroe said “I am annoyed about the lack of consultation with the disability community about this major decision”.

People First NZ has long been committed to Enabling Good Lives (EGL) approach that gives disabled people choice and control on their own lives. “It is disappointing to see that the Governments approach to EGL has been put on hold” says Cindy Johns, National Manager, People First NZ.

Johns also added that “We are hearing from People First NZ members and the disability community that they are feeling worried and concerned because of these changes".

People First NZ will continue to make sure people with learning disability have human rights and are included across Aotearoa New Zealand.

For more information about the Independent Review: https://www.whaikaha.govt.nz/news/independent-review

