Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ratepayers Welcome End To Secret Closed-door Meetings

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is welcoming news that the Manurewa Local Board will be the seventh local board in Auckland to allow members of the public to attend workshop meetings, previously hidden from transparency behind closed doors.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“For too long ratepayers have been kept in the dark about what goes on behind closed doors. Good governance depends on transparency so that decision makers can be held accountable.

"Previously, councils and local boards have argued that decisions are not made in these workshops, but we have long been concerned that’s exactly what’s happening, and the open meeting is simply a rubber stamp for decisions already made.“

"The threshold for excluding the public from democratic processes should be exceptionally high. It is great to see another local board making openness the default for workshops, but this should have been done along time ago. Other local boards must work quickly to follow Manurewa’s lead.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 