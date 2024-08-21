Kill The Treaty Principles Bill Charade Now Or Front Up To A Public Debate

ACT leader David Seymour has constantly challenged New Zealanders to have a national conversation about the Treaty of Waitangi but it’s a charade, says Te Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive Helmut Modlik.

Modlik says he wants to take up Seymour’s challenge, and organise a public debate between the two leaders but he expects the offer won’t be taken up.

“I’m disappointed by David’s divisive rhetoric,” says Modlik. “Either stop the charade around a national conversation and debate and kill the Treaty Principles Bill now, or let’s publicly debate what the Treaty means in the 21st century.”

The ACT party leader was invited, along with all other political parties, to attend the 18th coronation of Kiingi Tūheitia being held at Tūrangawaewae marae in Ngāruawāhia on Monday, 19 August. Every political party leader turned up except Seymour, who told Stuff he had other work to do, and said to RNZ there was not a lot gained by being there.

All political parties, except ACT, have made it clear they will not support Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill past the select committee hearing, which follows the drafting, introduction, and first reading. A position reiterated by Prime Minister and National leader Christopher Luxon who attended, and spoke at, the coronation on Monday.

Luxon’s comments follow the release of the Waitangi Tribunal’s report on the Bill last week, which describes how it undermines the constitutional place of Te Tiriti/Treaty and social cohesion. It follows former Prime Minister John Key’s remarks calling the Bill philosophically bad policy.

“It’s time for David to kill the Bill,” says Modlik. “None of the political parties are backing it, it’s an unprincipled initiative and is undermining social cohesion. If David cared about New Zealand he would kill the Bill now.”

Seymour was asked by Stuff if he was shying away from a debate about his Bill at the Coronation. “Well, I think the debate will be fun. There’s vast amounts of opportunity to have it. I don’t think one occasion a debate makes.”

Modlik agrees, one occasion does not make a debate, and why he has reached out to the ACT party leader offering another opportunity for Seymour to organise a publicly broadcast debate, or Modlik would.

“I appreciate David’s initial response,” says Modlik. “He’s not obliged to accept every offer to debate but he has laid down the wero or challenge for a national conversation. I’m yet to see him debate with anyone, in a public forum, other than journalists and politicians in Parliament.”

Modlik says Seymour repeatedly uses his key message that he wants a national conversation but his actions belie his words.

Instead of a national conversation, Seymour prefers clipped news soundbytes and quotes, carefully curated messages, social media posts, and his reasoning is being amplified by a range of affiliated political lobby groups and ideological supporters, says Modlik.

“The information David, and his backers, are making public is one-sided and unfair,” says Modlik. “It’s why I’m responding to his challenge for a national conversation by seeking a public debate, which we’d love to host in Porirua.”

Seymour uses phrases like ‘undemocratic’ to not wait for the Bill to be completed or any opposition to it but it’s already causing harm to our social cohesion, says Modlik.

“Since Parliament began in 1854, bills have been killed off by politicians,” says Modlik. “New Zealanders are not stupid, we know he’s trying to strengthen his position by calling any opposition to his bill undemocratic when it’s not. Political parties, and citizens, have every right to practice their free speech and democratic right to oppose the Bill now.”

“We can all be proud of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It’s our foundational constitutional document and connects us all. We should understand it, protect it, and publicly discuss how we can use it to guide us into the future, together.”

References:

ACT leader David Seymour provided this link to the polling he says supports his Treaty of Waitangi principle claims. The polling has been published by The Facts website, and states: “The research was conducted by Curia Market Research and paid for by the Taxpayers’ Union.” https://thefacts.nz/equality/31-voters-support-the-treaty-principles-bill-41-national-61-labour/

Waitangi Tribunal report on the Treaty Principles Bill. Summary: The Bill lacks a policy imperative, based on flawed policy rationales, is ‘novel’ in its Treaty interpretations, fashioned on a disingenuous historical narrative, and distorts the Treaty’s text. If enacted, it would reduce the Treaty’s constitutional status, remove its effect in law, limit Māori and Crown rights, hinder Māori access to justice, impact settlements, and undermines social cohesion. https://waitangitribunal.govt.nz/news/tribunal-releases-report-on-treaty-principles-bill/

