Seymour Needs To Lead The Charge On Public Sector Waste

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 10:04 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to news that David Seymour’s newly established Ministry of Regulation has an average staff salary of more than $150,000, Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

“Public sector wage costs have been growing at twice the rate of those in the private sector. With new departments sprouting out of the ground paying the average staff member more than twice the median wage, is anyone surprised?

“Taking on the bureaucratic blob was always going to be an uphill battle, but this upstart Ministry seems to be running in completely the wrong direction.

“The Ministry of Regulation is Seymour’s credibility test, and we’re still a long way off slinging out the 18,000 extra bureaucrats hired since 2017. Seymour needs to lead by example, and has now set himself a tough task to demonstrate value for money from his new gold-plated department.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

