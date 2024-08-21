Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Derelict Buildings Will Vanish Under Heritage Revamp

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Voluntary Heritage Group

The Voluntary Heritage Group says a crisis in national heritage, with hundreds of buildings derelict or neglected, could be resolved with plans hinted at this week by Resource Management Act Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

Voluntary Heritage recently met with Chris Bishop to highlight the plight of property owners burdened with mandatory heritage designations that lower property values and require special consents and high costs for renovation and additions.

Group Convenor Phil Barry says the change is likely to make designation voluntary except for rare cases of “genuine national interest” that are established using independent tests.

“Derelict buildings happen when the idealistic daydreams of heritage enthusiasts are given credence over the practical reality of building owners.

“Clearer rules will ensure only true and sustainable national heritage is green lighted. And those true heritage properties will be properly protected with national or local government or heritage groups required to back the designation with money.

“When the situation is less clear, and no one is prepared to pay for the costs of freezing the building in time, then the owner gets to decide.

“The result will be well maintained heritage buildings, and fewer derelict properties.

“Anyone owning homes that are old, quaint or have a somewhat interesting backstory, can choose themselves whether to seek a heritage listing,” Barry says.

About Voluntary Heritage Group (VHG)

VHG was formed in Lower Hutt in 2010 to combat efforts by Hutt City Council to designate hundreds of homes as heritage. After public meetings and other pressure, the Council cut the designation by two thirds. We work with communities across the country to fight similar Council designations.

© Scoop Media

