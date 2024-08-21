Nationhood Is Too Important To Be Left To Politics

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII says people rather than politicians should lead the conversation about nationhood.

In his annual address to the nation, Kiingi Tuheitia acknowledged the attendance of Rangatira and Ariki from Aotearoa, the Pacific and North America who attended the King’s 18th annual Koroneihana celebrations at Tuurangawawae Marae this week.

Kiingi Tuheitia said the ongoing fight between Maaori and the Government was harmful to current and future generations and needed to stop.

“My call to the Government is to establish a non-political group to discuss our country's future under Te Tiriti.”

Kiingi Tuheitia said tikanga Maaori had the power to unite people “not divide us.”

During his address, Te Kiingi recounted the progress made since te Hui-aa-Motu in January.

“At Hui-aa-Motu I asked to hear the four winds speak. We’ve heard from the West, the North and the East. I’m looking forward to visiting Ngāi Tahu in October to hear their koorero.

“There’s no rush to have all the answers.”

Kiingi Tuheitia said it’s important to continue listening and working together.

“To all our whaanau working hard—I see you, and I hear you! Let’s work together to create the kotahitanga of our future—a kotahitanga that brings happiness for everyone!”

