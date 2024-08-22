Mayor Has Meltdown Over Government Directives

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s meltdown over the Prime Minister’s comments at yesterday’s Local Government New Zealand conference demonstrates she’s too blindly subservient to Green Party climate change policies and ideology to accept the current government directives, Ray Chung says.

“Tory is behaving like a spoilt sook who’s told she can’t go and play until she’s done her homework,” said Ray, a Wellington City Councillor and Mayoral Candidate for 2025.

“Well, she can’t finish her homework because she’s missed all the lessons and doesn’t understand the subject.”

Wellington’s daily newspaper quoted the three most relevant words to be taken out of yesterday’s opening speech by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon: “Party Is Over”.

“The party has been over for months. It’s all coming out now that Wellington ratepayers have received their latest quarterly invoices. I’ve been telling the council since I was elected in 2022 that spending money on their pet projects must stop, and instead focus on the important services that residents expect – rubbish collection, working services, fix the pipes and maintain profit-making local assets.”

“It’s not rocket science,” Ray added.

The Prime Minister’s directives are a harsh wake-up call for too many City Councillors who are still intent on spending their way to advance their agenda yet want to ignore that the city is falling apart – like Romans who refuse to end the orgy while the city burns.

“The government has made it abundantly clear that savings must be found. All councils in New Zealand have to realise that it is not business as usual and there is no bottomless pot of money. Not from ratepayers nor the government. No-one is coming to save Wellington. But voters can make sure that in 2025, a better team is elected.”

