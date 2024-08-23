National Iwi Chairs Forum Concerned With Goldsmith’s Appointment Of The Chief Commissioner & Race Relations Commissioner

The National Iwi Chairs are deeply concerned about the recent appointments of Stephen Rainbow as Chief Commissioner and the Race Relations Commissioner to the Human Rights Commission, by Minister Goldsmith.

In the wake of Stephen Rainbow's appointment as Chief Commissioner, Minister Goldsmith expressed confidence in Mr. Rainbow, stating, “As Human Rights Commissioner, he'll be very careful how he manages these things, I'm sure.” This statement, however, does little to ease our concerns.

Dame Naida Glavish shared, "Since these appointments were announced, I have received too many calls from individuals deeply troubled by these decisions. The Iwi Chairs will be closely monitoring how the obligations of Te Tiriti o Waitangi are upheld, how Māori rights are protected, and ultimately, whether these newly appointed commissioners will genuinely advocate for Aotearoa New Zealand, or be swayed by the current coalition government."

"The issue isn’t that the incoming Human Rights Commissioner has views—it's that he is using one of the most critical roles in our nation to promote personal opinions on global matters that hold little relevance to the pressing challenges we face here at home. His statements risk being perceived as the views of Aotearoa New Zealand, which they are not,” adds Dame Naida Glavish.

Both Dame Naida Glavish and Professor Margaret Mutu, Chair of Pou Tikanga, expressed similar concerns about the recent appointment of the Race Relations Commissioner. “This is not an academic exercise. We are facing an onslaught of policy shifts that directly target Māori: te reo Māori, Section 7AA, the Three Waters bill, Māori Wards, the Māori Health Authority, and the Foreshore and Seabed issue. Additionally, proposals to place our mokopuna in boot camp-style environments are alarming. These appointments are not about fostering dialogue; they are about real decisions that will have real impacts.”

