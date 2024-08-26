New Wellington Road Tax The Straw That Will Break The Camel’s Back

Responding to news that congestion charges are likely to come into force in Wellington, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Congestion charges can be a useful tool to manage demand, but that’s not what this is. There’d be no need to manage demand if the Council weren’t spending millions ripping up roads and car parks to replace them with cycleways.

“Wellingtonians have just been told their rates are about to triple over ten years by a Council that can’t get its spending under control. Now, another tax is coming down the road on top of that to slap them in the face.

“With Council policies hollowing out the CBD, give it a few years and at this rate there’ll be nothing to drive into the city for anyway.

“Businesses are failing and families are already being forced to sell their homes. If we want a capital people can afford to live in, Wellingtonians need to fight tooth and nail against any new tax – including this one.”

© Scoop Media

