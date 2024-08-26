Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Wellington Road Tax The Straw That Will Break The Camel’s Back

Monday, 26 August 2024, 10:11 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to news that congestion charges are likely to come into force in Wellington, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said: 

“Congestion charges can be a useful tool to manage demand, but that’s not what this is. There’d be no need to manage demand if the Council weren’t spending millions ripping up roads and car parks to replace them with cycleways. 

“Wellingtonians have just been told their rates are about to triple over ten years by a Council that can’t get its spending under control. Now, another tax is coming down the road on top of that to slap them in the face. 

“With Council policies hollowing out the CBD, give it a few years and at this rate there’ll be nothing to drive into the city for anyway. 

“Businesses are failing and families are already being forced to sell their homes. If we want a capital people can afford to live in, Wellingtonians need to fight tooth and nail against any new tax – including this one.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 