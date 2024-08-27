Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Postal Workers Union’s Calls For Censorship Must Be Challenged

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

Comments made by John Maynard, the co-national president of the Postal Workers Union, play into calls for censorship and fail to stand up for workers’ most basic right; their right to free speech, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Some posties in Wellington have refused to deliver a pamphlet from advocacy group Better Wellington that contained references to changes made by recent amendments to the District Plan. But it is not up to posties to decide which information they will deliver or not.

“We commend comments from New Zealand Post who have noted that ‘It is not appropriate for NZ Post to act as a censor in determining what it will and won't deliver.’

“If recipients have a problem with the content they receive, then it’s up to them to decide how they respond. But they can’t make this decision if they don’t receive the material in the first place. If material being distributed is illegal, challenge it; don’t opt for censorship.

“Increasingly, workers’ unions are abandoning the primary tool they have historically used to advocacy for workers’ rights; speech, and advocacy.

“By actively undermining the ability for all Kiwis to speak freely, the Postal Workers Union, along with others like the Tertiary Education Union and Public Service Association, are undermining their own foundation.”

