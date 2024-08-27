Union Says Minister Playing Russian Roulette With Potential Privatisation Of Airport Safety

The National Union of Public Employees (NUPE), one of the three unions involved in Aviation Security, is alarmed by the government’s proposal to outsource aviation security services (AVSEC).

NUPE Secretary Janice Gemmell stated that Minister of Transport, Simeon Brown had announced plans to outsource Aviation Security at an industry meeting this morning.

At the meeting, the Minister expressed a desire for greater "flexibility" in service delivery, which he suggested could be achieved through outsourcing.

Ms Gemmell said that "flexibility" is also another term for potential job losses and privatisation, which could significantly impact passenger safety and security.

NUPE is opposed to any compromise on safety.

"The rules that govern security on planes are not arbitrary; they have been carefully discussed and established at both domestic and international levels," Ms Gemmell said.

She also emphasized NUPE’s opposition to outsourcing to private security firms or organisations that usually offer inferior terms and conditions, potentially leading to less experienced staff and higher staff turnover.

Ms Gemmell highlighted that NUPE is aware of the Minister’s intent to outsource services directly to the individual Airports.

NUPE strongly opposes this move, arguing it would lead to inconsistency across the country, as each airport is likely to cut costs and introduce its own standards. Currently, the same conditions apply at all airports serviced by AVSEC.

NUPE believes that the drive for profit often drives Airport practices. NUPE does not believe that people’s safety should be compromised for profit.

NUPE is not against improving effectiveness but insists that it should not come at the expense of people's safety or lives. The union will advocate strongly for its members during the consultation period.

