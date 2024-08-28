Airports Reject Regulations That Hinder Regional Growth

Airports are calling for bureaucracy to get out of the way of regional airports trying to get international flights back for their communities.

Consultation closes today on the Ministry of Primary Industries’ proposals to develop regulations under the Airports (Cost Recovery for Processing of International Travellers) Act 2014. The legislation allows biosecurity and customs agencies to charge prohibitive costs to regional airports for providing biosecurity and customs screening – on top of normal charges.

Passengers would still have to pay the current Border Processing Levies.

“There’s no question that airports and airlines support cost recovery for biosecurity and customs screening. But the Crown already has a mechanism for this - the Border Processing Levies,” NZ Airports Chief Executive Billie Moore says.

“By reviving this outdated legislation, the government will create a roadblock for the regions. The proposals will hinder competition between airports. They have already had a negative impact on New Zealand’s reputation with airlines.

“We do not understand why officials from multiple agencies are dedicating time and resources to work on this when the Border Processing Levies are already available. There is no fiscal risk to the Crown, and it simply doesn’t fit with Ministers’ clear commitment to regional development and a productive aviation sector.

“We urge Ministers to avoid adding another cost recovery mechanism that is neither needed nor wanted. Let’s focus together on growing our regional connectivity - not disincentivising it.”

