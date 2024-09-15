NZ Needs A Safe Rates System To Protect Transport Drivers And Other Road Users

29 August 2024

FIRST Union, the union for transport workers, is supporting this week’s Global Safe Rates week of action. This international initiative, supported by unions in over 20 countries and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), highlights the critical need for a Safe Rates system in New Zealand to protect lives on our roads.

A Safe Rates system is designed to ensure fair pay and working conditions for transport drivers by directly addressing the negative impacts of competitive tendering and cost-cutting practices. In setting minimum standards for wages and conditions across the industry, Safe Rates systems aim to improve road safety and ensure that drivers are not pressured into unsafe practices.

Lance Gush, FIRST Union organiser, emphasised the importance of a Safe Rates system in Aotearoa for both drivers and other road users.

"The road transport industry in New Zealand is facing similar significant challenges as other countries, where the competitive tendering system incentivises transport workers to speed and drive long hours for low pay, increasing fatigue and the risk of accidents," said Mr Gush.

"Introducing a Safe Rates system that sets minimum standards for the transport industry would save lives and ensure fair pay and working conditions for drivers, as well as protecting other motorists who share the road."

"Worksafe data for the year to June 2023 shows that the transport, postal and warehousing industry has the highest number of workplace fatalities, at 12.77 per 100,000 people in employment. Vehicle incidents were the most common accident type in fatalities recorded."

Of the 373 deaths in 2022 due to road crashes, 44 were crashes where driver fatigue was involved. Ministry of Transport data shows that in 2022, 62 people died, 208 people were seriously injured, and 727 people suffered minor injuries due to truck crashes.

"The current contracting model incentivizes unsafe behaviour like speeding and overwork by prioritising cost savings over safety," said Mr Gush.

"We can’t expect companies to prioritise drivers’ safety above their bottom lines unless they’re being directed to do so by governments in an attempt to solve a global problem."

Safe Rates systems have already been successfully implemented in countries such as Australia and South Korea. They require companies within road transport supply chains to adhere to minimum standards set by the government, which helps to halt the downward spiral of wages and safety standards.

Mr Gush said FIRST Union negotiators were using the global campaign for Safe Rates as a key reference point in discussions with transport operators in New Zealand, and organisers would be visiting truck stops next week to engage with drivers and seek support for a Safe Rates system.

"The ITF’s Global Safe Rates Action Week is a resounding call to end the bloodshed on our roads," said ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton. "Australia's new Safe Rates legislation is proof that this deadly cycle can be broken. It shows that when governments, workers, and industry collaborate, we can create a system where safety and fairness take precedence over profit."

What can NZ do to save lives in the transport industry?

To improve road safety and working conditions for drivers, there are several options available to regulators and industry stakeholders like transport employers:

Implement a Safe Rates system: Establish minimum wage and safety standards across the road transport industry to ensure fair pay and reduce pressure on drivers.

Establish minimum wage and safety standards across the road transport industry to ensure fair pay and reduce pressure on drivers. Enhance regulatory oversight: Strengthen enforcement of existing safety regulations and introduce new measures to monitor compliance with Safe Rates standards.

Strengthen enforcement of existing safety regulations and introduce new measures to monitor compliance with Safe Rates standards. Promote industry-wide agreements: Encourage transport companies and clients to adopt agreements that commit to fair pay and safe working conditions.

Encourage transport companies and clients to adopt agreements that commit to fair pay and safe working conditions. Support drivers’ wellbeing and safety programs: Invest in education programs aimed at reducing driver fatigue and improving overall health and safety within the industry.

Invest in education programs aimed at reducing driver fatigue and improving overall health and safety within the industry. Establish new public awareness campaigns: Raise awareness about the importance of safe rates and the impact of unsafe practices on road safety.

