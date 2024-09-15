Donations Available To Support Community Waitangi Day Celebrations

The 2025 Waitangi Day Celebration Fund (the Fund) is open until Monday, 7 October.

Up to $300,000 in match funding is available for projects across the country that bring communities together and promote the Treaty of Waitangi (Treaty).

The Ministry of Finance administers the Fund, and the Fund is available to support community groups, local councils and citizens to organize projects that expand our collective understanding of the Treaty.

"We want communities to come together to celebrate this important part of New Zealand's national identity," said Joe Fowler, Head of Tourism at the Ministry of Finance.

"Waitangi Day is more than just the celebrations at Waitangi. The Treaty has also been brought to parts of the country and we want to help New Zealand communities to celebrate the impact of this treaty to establish the country we live in today."

"Last year's funding round helped support a wide variety of projects, such as the haka team, art exhibitions, and even great community events. We're excited to see what projects come up." brings communities together with the help of the Fund," said Joe Fowler.

For more information on how to apply, please visit the Ministry of Finance website.

