Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Local MP Opposes Greenwoods Car Park Removal

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 12:12 am
Press Release: David Seymour

ACT Leader and MP for Epsom David Seymour has written to Auckland Transport and the Albert Eden Local Board in opposition to removing car parks from the West Side of Manukau Rd at Greenwoods Corner.

“I’ve seen this movie before. Auckland Transport or the Local Board gets an idea, consults lightly, then ploughs on," says Seymour.

“When I visited the affected businesses last week I found three things.

“One, they knew about the changes. Two, they opposed them. Three, they had not yet filled out Auckland Transport’s consultation form. This was consistent across a dozen businesses.

“Auckland Transport and the Local Board need to listen to Greenwoods Corner Business Owners. Here’s what I learned in an hour of knocking on doors.

“These businesses are destination businesses, people drive especially to go to a special boutique, hairdresser, or the famous Epsom Dolls’ Hospital. On the West side of Manukau Rd, where the parks would be removed, there is no back alley for pick-ups and deliveries. They are worried about customers who are older, or living with a disability, who rely on driving.

“In difficult economic times with large rate rises, this unwanted project is exactly the sort of thing that Auckland Transport should just kill. After all, the last thing Epsom folk want is to end up like Takapuna, where Hurstmere Road shops have expensive street furniture and for lease signs, but no carparks and no customers."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from David Seymour on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 