Local MP Opposes Greenwoods Car Park Removal

ACT Leader and MP for Epsom David Seymour has written to Auckland Transport and the Albert Eden Local Board in opposition to removing car parks from the West Side of Manukau Rd at Greenwoods Corner.

“I’ve seen this movie before. Auckland Transport or the Local Board gets an idea, consults lightly, then ploughs on," says Seymour.

“When I visited the affected businesses last week I found three things.

“One, they knew about the changes. Two, they opposed them. Three, they had not yet filled out Auckland Transport’s consultation form. This was consistent across a dozen businesses.

“Auckland Transport and the Local Board need to listen to Greenwoods Corner Business Owners. Here’s what I learned in an hour of knocking on doors.

“These businesses are destination businesses, people drive especially to go to a special boutique, hairdresser, or the famous Epsom Dolls’ Hospital. On the West side of Manukau Rd, where the parks would be removed, there is no back alley for pick-ups and deliveries. They are worried about customers who are older, or living with a disability, who rely on driving.

“In difficult economic times with large rate rises, this unwanted project is exactly the sort of thing that Auckland Transport should just kill. After all, the last thing Epsom folk want is to end up like Takapuna, where Hurstmere Road shops have expensive street furniture and for lease signs, but no carparks and no customers."

