Two Prominent Free Speech Advocates To Tour New Zealand With Free Speech Union Before End Of The Year

We’re thrilled to announce that Distinguished Prof. Nigel Biggar (Oxford University) and Dr. Peter Boghossian (Portland State University) will both tour New Zealand with the Free Speech Union before the end of the year, says Nathan Seiuli, the Free Speech Union’s Events and Engagement Manager.

“Prof. Biggar is the Emeritus Regius Professor of Moral Theology at the University of Oxford, a Distinguished Scholar in Residence at Pusey House, Oxford, a celebrated author, and Chairman of the Board of the Free Speech Union UK. He has recently been intricately involved in the drafting and progression of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act in the UK to protect free speech and academic freedom at English universities.

“Dr. Boghossian is a celebrated philosopher dedicated to applying philosophical tools across various contexts with his work focusing on enhancing critical thinking and moral reasoning. He serves as a Founding Faculty Fellow at the University of Austin and is the Director of the National Progress Alliance along with contributing to major publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

“Along with meetings with Ministers, media, and academics, we look forward to hosting public events with Prof. Biggar in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland in November and with Dr. Boghossian in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch in December.

“Both speakers are strong advocates for free speech with a wealth of knowledge. They approach the need and fight for free speech from different directions, and disagree on many issues (Biggar, a theology professor, and Boghossian, the author of A Manual for Creating Atheists.) However, what they share is the belief that without free speech, which is increasingly under threat, our societies will be more violent, divided, and poor.

“We look forward to hosting two such distinguished scholars, talented communicators, and heroic free speech champions as they contribute to necessary discussions on free speech and academic freedom in New Zealand. We welcome any parties interested in meeting with, interviewing, or speaking with these men to contact us.”

For more information on the events, go to https://www.fsu.nz/upcoming_events

