MUNZ Back Struggle Of Australian Unions Against Anti-Union, Anti-worker Laws

06 September 2024

The Maritime Union of New Zealand has offered its full support to Australian Unions in their struggle against anti-Union laws.

The CFMEU Construction Division was recently placed in administration following unproven allegations of criminal activity and new legislation rushed through the Australian Parliament.

The Maritime Union of Australia is a division of the CFMEU, and is backing a High Court challenge against the Federal Government’s “unjustified, chaotic and reckless decision” to place the CFMEU’s Construction Division into administration.

Mr Findlay says MUNZ agrees with the Maritime Union of Australia that the Federal Government in Australia has effectively robbed construction workers of an effective union.

“Maritime workers on both sides of the Tasman support key democratic principles including the presumption of innocence, natural justice and due process under law.”

“The Maritime Union of New Zealand is federated with the Maritime Union of Australia, and the MUA and the wider CFMEU have our full support in their struggle.”

Mr Findlay says all workers should be aware of the dangers of extreme anti-Union agendas that undermine the hard won rights of workers to organize.

“This is a disturbing precedent and must be challenged.”

The Maritime Union in Australia and New Zealand have their origins in the Federated Seaman’s Union of Australasia founded in the 1870s.

“Governments come and Governments go, but the Union and the organized working class are here to stay.”

