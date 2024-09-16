Order In Council Rarely Appropriate For Firearms Law

The Council of Licensed Firearm Owners (COLFO) says governments of all stripes should be wary of using an Order in Council to alter firearms laws.

COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says the law-changing mechanism, which does not require public consultation, leads to distrust from stakeholders and the public.

“The Government’s recent use of an Order in Council to ease red tape requirements on volunteer shooting clubs made sense. It undid an Order in Council change by the previous Labour government, which had placed unnecessary burden on volunteers and put clubs and ranges at risk of closure.”

Devereux-Mack says firearm owners know how anti-gun proponents feel. During its two terms in power, the previous Labour Governments used Orders in Council to change firearms laws 15 times, to avoid public consultation.

Labour’s most significant Order in Council was made by a committee chaired by Jacinda Ardern in 2018. The change allowed people to apply for restricted firearms online, rather than having to visit a Police station.

“Despite Police arguing this would weaken the application process, Labour made the change without public consultation,” says Devereux-Mack.

“Those who loudly complain about unfair process and lack of consultation now were silent then, because they supported Labour’s restrictions on firearm ownership and use.

“An Order in Council excludes public consultation and can arouse suspicion. Media reporting feeds on this suspicion, which in recent weeks has amplified division and distrust.”

“Labour’s use of Orders in Council excluded the opinions and knowledge of the very people being regulated – New Zealanders who own firearms.”

“That resulted in impractical and unfair law that bred distrust and dissent among firearm owners, who felt they weren’t heard, and were being unfairly punished.”

“The distrust in Government and Police still exists today and is not conducive to public safety.”

“COLFO strongly encourages Governments to use the full legislative process, including public consultation with vulnerable communities, for significant changes, to create enduring firearms laws that increase public safety.

“We look forward to the Minister undertaking such a process when the Government reviews the Arms Act later this term.”

© Scoop Media

