Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellington City Council Reversing Decision On Airport Sale

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Post has reported that nine of sixteen councillors have signed a notice of motion seeking to cancel the sale of a 34% stake in Wellington Airport. This issue was so integral to the council’s long term plan that this could mean all the council’s planned spending, borrowing and rating might need to go back for more public consultation.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“If the sale of the 34% stake in Wellington Airport is killed this would be a significant reversal from a previously sound fiscal strategy. Not only is this poor fiscal management in the long term, but this decision results in more public spending for public consultation in the short term.

“Instead of making a fiscally prudent decision that serves as a pathway for the future, the Council is now left thinking about squandering the opportunity. Between future ramifications and current short term costs, this would only further pinch the pockets of ratepayers.

“Council needs to shift its focus back to helping hardworking ratepayers rather than pursue short-term influence over airport operations. To even consider this level of financial mismanagement shows how out of touch this council is with Wellington ratepayers.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 