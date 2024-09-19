Wellington City Council Reversing Decision On Airport Sale

The Post has reported that nine of sixteen councillors have signed a notice of motion seeking to cancel the sale of a 34% stake in Wellington Airport. This issue was so integral to the council’s long term plan that this could mean all the council’s planned spending, borrowing and rating might need to go back for more public consultation.

Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said: “If the sale of the 34% stake in Wellington Airport is killed this would be a significant reversal from a previously sound fiscal strategy. Not only is this poor fiscal management in the long term, but this decision results in more public spending for public consultation in the short term.

“Instead of making a fiscally prudent decision that serves as a pathway for the future, the Council is now left thinking about squandering the opportunity. Between future ramifications and current short term costs, this would only further pinch the pockets of ratepayers.

“Council needs to shift its focus back to helping hardworking ratepayers rather than pursue short-term influence over airport operations. To even consider this level of financial mismanagement shows how out of touch this council is with Wellington ratepayers.”

© Scoop Media

