IINZ Condemns NZ’s Participation In Diplomatic Terrorism

The Israel Institute of New Zealand condemns the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/ES-10/L.31/Rev.1 of September 18, 2024 as well as New Zealand’s support for it.

Instead of marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of the remaining 101 hostages, New Zealand has participated in diplomatic terrorism.

Nowhere does the Resolution address the atrocities of October 7, Hamas or the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. Nor the myriad attacks since October 7 by Palestinian terrorist organisations on innocent Israeli civilians and third country nationals.

It makes no requirements of Hamas or the Palestinians with regard to attacks (October 7 and/or ongoing) on Israel. Instead, it rewards the terror that resulted in the current defensive war being fought by Israel.

Not only does the resolution fail to condemn Hamas or any other terror group that has been attacking Israel, it also erases the uninterrupted connection of the Jews to their indigenous land, effectively precluding Jews from their holiest sites.

The Resolution fails to acknowledge the stipulations from previous agreements / accords, predicating any agreement between the State of Israel and the Palestinians on dialogue and negotiation. Traditionally, that was the stated position of our government. It now appears that they favour unilateral demands on only Israel via internationalisation of the conflict.

For all of the above reasons, our closest democratic allies, Canada, Australia, the UK, and the USA either abstained or voted against the resolution. New Zealand is once again out of step.

We call on New Zealand and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt Hon Winton Peters, to stop ignoring the reality on the ground, to stop rewarding terrorism, and to rejoin our allies in putting an end to the antisemitic circus that the UN has become.

© Scoop Media

