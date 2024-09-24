Government’s Desperate Decree To Stop Public Servants Working From Home Won’t Work

The Minister of Public Service Nicola Willis is expecting public servants to stop working from home to help bolster the flagging local economy is micromanaging gone mad and counterproductive.” NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff said.

"This Government has already tried to control staffing ratios in terms of ‘front line’ and ‘back office, and now it is trying to control where people should work.”

“Minister Willis should concentrate on the big picture issues confronting Aotearoa New Zealand, instead of trying to manage the day-to-day operations of the public service.”

“Though flexible hours and working from home options vary across organisations, it’s understood that people are more productive and happier with flexible arrangements. In a cost-of-living crisis it also reduces the financial and environmental impact of transport and parking. This is an operational matter, one the minister shouldn’t be involved in.” Wagstaff said.

“Working from home practices have benefited from new technology, making it easier to connect remotely. The advent of COVID speed up the adoption of these tools and practices, demonstrating value to employers and employees alike.”

“Employers offering a hybrid model of working from home for part of the week has become very attractive for some workplaces, both in terms of convenience and productivity.”

“It’s crucial that the public service offers good work that attracts and retains the workers we need. This decision will just make that goal much harder in an already difficult environment.”

“Despite the Government doing its best to portray itself as modern, innovative thinkers, this decree demonstrates that in reality they don’t understand the value of a modern, positive, high-trust workplace culture. Micromanaging and stopping staff from working some of their time at home is all about an old-fashioned command and control mentality.”

“The Minister of Finance is fooling herself if she thinks forcing people to stop working from home will correct the damage done to the economy by the massive job cuts.” Wagstaff said.

“Public servants only have so much money to spend. Now they will have to spend more on public transport and less on their local communities. It is a zero-sum game,” said Wagstaff.

© Scoop Media