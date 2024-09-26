Trade Deal Is No Deal For Workers

“Today’s announcement of a possible trade deal with the United Arab Emirates is not a cause for celebration”, says NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff. “There is no evidence of a deal with no enforceable rights for workers, protections against forced labour or modern slavery. Nothing has been noted abut enhancing the rights of women in the UAE.”

“We don’t currently know the real value of the deal. No National Impact Analysis or economic analysis has been made public. The International Trade Union Confederation states the UAE has one of the worst records for absolute denial of fundamental workers’ rights. No Independent Trade Unions are allowed under UAE law, nor is there any right to strike. One thing we do know is that this deal does nothing to help tackle climate change.”

“We will be working with the Government, parliament, and allies to highlight the problems that this trade deal will create. Migrant workers in the UAE make up 88 percent of the overall workforce, yet they have little or no protections at work. This agreement does nothing to protect them. We should send this agreement back so that a properly enforceable trade deal can be signed,” said Wagstaff.

