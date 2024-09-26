Have Your Say On The Crown Minerals Amendment Bill

The chairperson of the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is now calling for public submissions on the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill.

The Crown Minerals Amendment Bill seeks to promote the strategic and responsible development of New Zealand’s natural resources. It supports the Government’s objective to promote petroleum exploration and production to ensure that gas remains a transition fuel until viable and cost-effective alternatives in place.

The Crown Minerals Amendment Bill would:

reverse the 2018 ban that limited new petroleum exploration permits outside onshore Taranaki

provide greater flexibility to the decommissioning regime

return the Act’s purpose statement to “promote prospecting for, exploration for, and mining of Crown owned minerals for the benefit of New Zealand”

introduce a new permit class (Tier 3) to make it easier for small-scale, non-commercial mining operations.

The bill would also make changes to improve investor confidence in the New Zealand petroleum sector.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Tuesday, 1 October 2024.

For more details about the bill:

Read the full content of the bill

Get more details about the bill

What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

