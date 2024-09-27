Public Submissions Are Now Being Called For The Building Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Building (Overseas Building Products, Standards, and Certification Schemes) Amendment Bill.

This bill would amend the Building Act 2004 to make it easier for designers and market participants to use new or competing building products. It would allow the Minister for Building and Construction to recognise overseas standards and makes a number of other amendments to the Building Act to remove barriers to the import of overseas building products.

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on 14 November 2024.

