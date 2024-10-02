New Zealand Parliament To Host Australasian Study Conference

New Zealand Parliament is hosting the annual Australasian Study of Parliament (ASPG) Group conference from 2 – 4 October.

The conference brings together 83 delegates from across Australia and New Zealand for two days of discussion around parliamentary process. Conference attendees hail from universities and Parliaments around Australasia, including current members of Parliament.

This year the theme is Te Manawaroatanga o Pāremata I te Ao Hurihuri – Parliament’s Resilience in a Changing World. There will be discussion on strong and accessible Parliaments in the face of polarisation, a pandemic, climate change, and rapid technological changes, as well as how these challenges can present opportunity.

Panels and talks focus on parliamentary practice in select committees, engagement and participation in decision making, youth engagement, AI, and social media.

The guest speaker for the conference is Dr Dean Knight, Professor of Law at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, who will discuss Parliament, resilience, and the full power to make laws.

The ASPG is a politically neutral body that focuses on research, writing, teaching, and discussion about parliamentary institutions in Australasia and the South Pacific. Members include parliamentarians, parliamentary officers, academics, teachers, journalists, students, and other interested individuals.

Conferences are held annually and rotate around the Australian Parliaments and New Zealand Parliament. New Zealand last hosted the conference in 2015.

