Fast Track First 149 Projects – Reckless Extremism

The environmental group Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki says the 149 Fast Track projects announced today will be rubber stamped in record time with the risks being carried by tangata whenua, communities and the environment.

“With reckless extremism this Government has provided a pathway for developments free from in depth scrutiny or public participation. Any projects that have any potential environmental or social benefits have been tainted by being on this list with a complete absence of fair process or careful consideration” said Catherine Delahunty Chairperson of Watchdog.

“The 11 mining projects are just the frontrunners in an irresponsible race to environmental damage. The first gold mine announced under Fast Track in our area by Oceana Gold should never be on this list as they applied for a consent two years ago. Any delays to the process have been due to their failure to supply local authorities with the information needed to assess their huge project at Wharekirauponga. Projects already in the consent process are not supposed to be Fast Tracked but Oceana and the Government are giving up on the legal process and opting for a free ride to the company making huge profits at our expense.

A number of other foreign gold companies are lining up to follow Oceana in our region once the Fast Track is law and we are totally excluded from having a voice.. The toxic waste from mining will be a cost to our communities while they extract the profits for and then move on” Ms Delahunty said.

Watchdog is calling on the Labour Party, Greens and Te Pāti Māori to clearly reaffirm that consents issued under the Fast Track can be withdrawn when the Government changes.

“Investors better be aware that bad decision making can and should be reversed” Ms Delahunty said

“Watchdog sends our support to the other communities across Aotearoa who have projects on the list and no chance to be heard on any of them. The companies get the wealth, and future generations inherit the damage of this reckless regime, so we must continue this fight” Ms Delahunty said.

