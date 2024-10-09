Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IGIS Response To Request To Open An Inquiry

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 6:18 pm
Press Release: Inspector General of Intelligence and Security

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, Brendan Horsley, released today his response to a request that he begin an inquiry into intelligence sharing by New Zealand’s intelligence agencies.

Mr Horsley was asked in an open letter from legal academics Treasa Dunworth, Max Harris and Vinod Bal to inquire into “possible intelligence sharing” by New Zealand’s intelligence and security agencies “that has contributed to the commission of international crimes by Israel in Gaza.”

The Inspector-General said he had decided not to commence an inquiry at this time, preferring to continue monitoring intelligence sharing by the agencies that relates to international conflicts, including the situation in Israel, Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, and the wider Middle East.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 