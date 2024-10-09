IGIS Response To Request To Open An Inquiry

The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, Brendan Horsley, released today his response to a request that he begin an inquiry into intelligence sharing by New Zealand’s intelligence agencies.

Mr Horsley was asked in an open letter from legal academics Treasa Dunworth, Max Harris and Vinod Bal to inquire into “possible intelligence sharing” by New Zealand’s intelligence and security agencies “that has contributed to the commission of international crimes by Israel in Gaza.”

The Inspector-General said he had decided not to commence an inquiry at this time, preferring to continue monitoring intelligence sharing by the agencies that relates to international conflicts, including the situation in Israel, Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, and the wider Middle East.

