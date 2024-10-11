Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Open Letter Calls For NZDF To Deploy Cleanup Team, HMNZS Manawanui Leaking Residual Oil

Friday, 11 October 2024, 5:08 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

11 October: An open letter has been launched, supported by 350 Aotearoa, Greenpeace and student unions, calling on Defence Minister Judith Collins to urgently task the NZDF with immediately deploying a cleanup team to Sāmoa, to plug any leaks and remove all oil (estimated at 950 tonnes of diesel fuel) and other contaminants from the vessel.

Sāmoa's Marine Pollution Advisory Committee (MPAC) has confirmed that the HMNZS Manawanui is leaking “residual oil” from three locations of the stricken naval ship. NZ Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding says that "There is obviously fuel coming out of the Manawanui" but currently has no plans to send in their 30-person cleanup team, which remains on standby.

"The Sāmoan government is clear that contamination is occuring, and locals are already getting sick from contaminated fish. The NZDF needs to immediately deploy a cleanup team to Sāmoa, plug any leaks and remove all oil and other contaminants from the vessel. The cleanup team also needs to investigate lifting the vessel and removing it from the marine reserve once decontaminated. The NZDF has a 30-person strong cleanup team ready to go." Minister Collin's refusal to immediately deploy the cleanup team is an embarrassing slap in the face to those suffering from this NZ-caused environmental disaster. The best time to send in the cleanup team was days ago - but the second best time is today," says petition spokesperson Adam Currie.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Anger and frustration is growing in Sāmoa, with locals fearing for their livelihoods and food sources. Village high chief Tuia Pepae Pua says local fishermen are already selling fish coated in oil, with locals reporting sickness after eating contaminated fish.

Samoan local Jay Ah Schuster says “I know we get a lot of assistance from New Zealand and that, but that doesn’t mean you can’t say sorry for killing our corals, killing our fish, endangering our marine life."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 