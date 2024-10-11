Open Letter Calls For NZDF To Deploy Cleanup Team, HMNZS Manawanui Leaking Residual Oil

11 October: An open letter has been launched, supported by 350 Aotearoa, Greenpeace and student unions, calling on Defence Minister Judith Collins to urgently task the NZDF with immediately deploying a cleanup team to Sāmoa, to plug any leaks and remove all oil (estimated at 950 tonnes of diesel fuel) and other contaminants from the vessel.

Sāmoa's Marine Pollution Advisory Committee (MPAC) has confirmed that the HMNZS Manawanui is leaking “residual oil” from three locations of the stricken naval ship. NZ Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding says that "There is obviously fuel coming out of the Manawanui" but currently has no plans to send in their 30-person cleanup team, which remains on standby.

"The Sāmoan government is clear that contamination is occuring, and locals are already getting sick from contaminated fish. The NZDF needs to immediately deploy a cleanup team to Sāmoa, plug any leaks and remove all oil and other contaminants from the vessel. The cleanup team also needs to investigate lifting the vessel and removing it from the marine reserve once decontaminated. The NZDF has a 30-person strong cleanup team ready to go." Minister Collin's refusal to immediately deploy the cleanup team is an embarrassing slap in the face to those suffering from this NZ-caused environmental disaster. The best time to send in the cleanup team was days ago - but the second best time is today," says petition spokesperson Adam Currie.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Anger and frustration is growing in Sāmoa, with locals fearing for their livelihoods and food sources. Village high chief Tuia Pepae Pua says local fishermen are already selling fish coated in oil, with locals reporting sickness after eating contaminated fish.

Samoan local Jay Ah Schuster says “I know we get a lot of assistance from New Zealand and that, but that doesn’t mean you can’t say sorry for killing our corals, killing our fish, endangering our marine life."

© Scoop Media

