Safe Airports Would Be Undermined By Avsec Privatisation

E tū, Aotearoa New Zealand’s biggest aviation union, is deeply concerned by the Government consultation on the privatisation of Aviation Security Services (Avsec).

As reported today, Transport Minister Simeon Brown is exploring different options to privatise the security services at international and domestic airports with sector organisations currently being consulted on the options.

Michael Wood, E tū Negotiation Specialist, says privatisation is not the answer.

“Avsec’s job is too important to be handed over to commercial operators. Aviation security is one of the most safety-critical elements in our entire transport system, and privatisation risks weakening that,” Michael says.

“Avsec’s sole mission is to keep our airports safe, and they do it with highly skilled workers. Once you bring in private companies with a commercial interest, profit becomes a key priority instead.

“Experience from other privatised services shows that when a profit motive is introduced to a sector where revenue is fixed, service quality often suffers as costs, including investment in staff, get slashed. If profit is the driver, there’s a real danger of services being compromised. New Zealanders have seen this happen before in many other sectors.”

E tū is also concerned by the conflicting operational pressures that could apply if either airlines or airports operate aviation security.

“Asking airlines to run security services introduces a conflict of interest that could undermine the thoroughness and consistency of screening and other security measures. While our airlines are committed to safety, the thoroughness of screening processes would be in direct conflict with their goal of getting people onto planes as quickly as possible.”

Michael says that whenever privatisation happens to essential public services, workers suffer.

“Privatisation typically leads to worse conditions for workers – lower pay, less training, and more turnover. That creates instability and less experienced staff, which has a direct impact on safety.”

Michael notes that while everyone agrees the system should be more efficient and minimise delays, privatisation isn’t the solution.

“We all want safer and more efficient airports, but privatisation won’t deliver that. Avsec operates under a simple and consistent framework across all airports in New Zealand. Introducing private operators could complicate that framework, leading to disputes over funding and responsibility.

“The system we have now is straightforward and transparent, with clear rules across the board. We must avoid companies cherry-picking the most profitable parts of the service and leaving the public to deal with the rest.”

Michael says there’s no good reason to believe the proposals would make Avsec any cheaper or more efficient in any case.

“Avsec’s costs are covered by passenger levies, which are intended to fully fund operations. It’s unrealistic to expect private operators to save money, keep levies low, improve safety and functionality, and still turn a profit. The idea that privatisation could magically solve all these problems doesn’t stack up.”

