Auditor General Inquiry Into Oranga Tamariki Welcomed, But Must Go Wider

The Auditor General’s inquiry into Oranga Tamariki’s cuts to funding community services must go further with the axe hanging over social service providers funded by other government agencies.

"The inquiry is welcome as this was a botched and heartless process which impacted critical support for children, flying in the face of the Government’s promise that its cuts would not hit the frontline," said Melissa Woolley, Assistant Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"Oranga Tamariki was blind to the damage inflicted on tamariki, rangatahi and whānau from this rushed cut to contracts. In many cases there was no evidence to justify contracts being axed or funding being reduced.

"Oranga Tamariki failed to communicate with providers, many of which had built up services over many years. There was little warning, and they had salt rubbed into their wounds by the Minister for Children, claiming many were abusing the funds, labelling Oranga Tamariki a ‘cash cow’ for them. They deserved better."

The sudden and deep cuts left many of those providing the services scrambling to make ends meet, resulting in job losses and the loss of critical support for many.

"Many of our members including social workers now face losing their jobs, or hours being cut, and at a time of a cost-of-living crisis, many were already struggling to make ends meet.

"These workers take pride in the difference they make to lives of the young every day. They care deeply about the children and whānau in their care. They too deserved better.

"The Government’s drive to cut spending is impacting the whole funded sector - other community providers supporting various social services receive funding from agencies like the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Health. We know many are facing cuts which we believe are poorly thought through just like Oranga Tamariki.

"The PSA urges the Auditor General to expand the scope if his inquiry before more damage is inflicted on providers and their workers who are doing the mahi to improve the health and wellbeing of so many in our community.

"The blame must ultimately be sheeted home to the Government which has embarked on this cost cutting campaign with little regard to the consequences," said Melissa Woolley.

