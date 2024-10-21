Unions To Hold Nationwide Day Of Action In Opposition To Govt’s Anti-worker Agenda

This Wednesday 23 October 2024 thousands of workers across Aotearoa will be participating in a nationwide day of action in opposition to government policies that undermine workers’ rights.

As part of the day of action, hui are being held in 12 centres across the country, and will be attended by workers from across a wide range of sectors.

“In its first year in power, this Government has launched an all-out assault on workers’ rights and are pursuing policies that promote unemployment, widen inequality, and undermine Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“This is the most anti-worker government that we’ve seen in decades – they have already abolished fair pay agreements, brought back 90-day trails, ordered mass public sector layoffs, and cut back increases to the minimum wage. They are also currently working on proposals to remove basic rights and protections for workers by reclassifying employees as contractors, as well as weakening health and safety protections, and reducing sick leave and holiday entitlements.

“Workers have had a gutsful, and they won’t let the Government get away with it. This week thousands of workers across the country are standing together and saying they've had enough.

“The union movement is sending the Prime Minister and his coalition a strong message that we will not tolerate their extreme anti-worker and anti-Te Tiriti policies,” said Wagstaff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

