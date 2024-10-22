E tū Members Ready To ‘Fight Back Together’

Photo/Supplied

E tū members will join the wider union movement and our community allies at the ‘Fight Back Together – Maranga Ake’ hui happening nationwide tomorrow, Wednesday 23 October 2024.

E tū is the biggest private sector union in Aotearoa New Zealand, covering a huge variety of workers including in aviation, communications, community support services, manufacturing, food, engineering, infrastructure, extractions, property services, and in many other industries.

E tū National Secretary, Rachel Mackintosh, says E tū members will be out in force.

“The hui are one part of the union movement’s mobilisation in the face of attacks from a shockingly anti-worker coalition Government,” Rachel says.

“The Government has already cancelled Fair Pay Agreements, re-introduced 90-day ‘fire at will’ trials for all workplaces, and increased the minimum wage below the inflation rate – effectively giving Aotearoa’s lowest paid workers a pay cut during a cost-of-living crisis.

“They aren’t stopping there. The Government has plans to remove the rights of workers to challenge their status as contractors, robbing them of an important legal protection. We’re deeply concerned about their proposals to meddle with health and safety legislation. They have deprioritised pay equity. We’re calling on the Government to reverse their dangerous agenda in workplace relations.”

Rachel says E tū members are troubled by the Government’s actions and plans beyond workplace relations as well.

“Luxon’s Government is overseeing a deliberate weakening of our public services, particularly in healthcare. They are stoking upsetting divisions in our society with their attacks on te Tiriti and te ao Māori. They have mucked up our social housing programme and cancelled modern transport solutions. It’s a Government of profits for rich mates ahead of people and the environment. Workers are angry, and they have every reason to be.

“We have a vision for something better for working people in Aotearoa. This can be a place where we have decent work, good social and physical infrastructure to support communities, justice under te Tiriti, an end to inequality and hope for the future.”

Rachel says tomorrow will be a landmark event for E tū and the wider union movement’s activities to demand better for all, not just for a few.

“This isn’t the start, nor the end, of our campaign to protect workers and our communities from the harms of bad political leadership. However the hui will be a significant milestone, and I am proud that E tū members’ voices will join the chorus tomorrow and beyond.”

