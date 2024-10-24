Luxon Rolling In The Mud With Fed Farmers Lobbyists

Greenpeace says Luxon must have been "rolling in the mud" with pro-pollution Federated Farmers lobbyists, as the Resource Management (Freshwater and Other Matters) Amendment Bill passed into law last night.

Greenpeace spokesperson Will Appelbe says, "With such grievous weakening of freshwater protection in this bill, it’s clear that Luxon has been rolling in the mud with Federated Farmers lobbyists who are terrified of the possibility that the dairy industry will face consequences for polluting rivers and contaminating drinking water."

"Everyone, no matter where they live or who they voted for, deserves access to safe drinking water and should be able to go for a swim in their local lakes and rivers. But with the Resource Management Amendment Bill, this Government is taking away some of the only rules that protect fresh water."

The Bill will eliminate rules around intensive winter grazing and stock exclusions. It will remove local governments’ ability to use Te Mana o Te Wai - a policy that puts the health of freshwater ecosystems first, the health of people second, and commercial use of water last. In June, a Greenpeace OIA revealed that even the Department of Conservation had advised against the Bill on the grounds that it would make freshwater quality worse.

This news comes hot on the heels of the Government’s announcement that they would make an additional last-minute amendment to the bill - after public consultation had finished - to prevent local councils from implementing stronger freshwater protections.

"In his ongoing war on nature, Luxon is putting fresh water at risk and undermining local democracy because local governments are not adhering to his pro-pollution agenda," says Appelbe.

"It’s no coincidence that this latest amendment came the day before the Otago Regional Council planned to vote to proceed with their Land and Water Regional Plan, which would have set in place stronger and more ambitious freshwater protections."

More than twenty thousand people have signed a Greenpeace petition calling on the Government to leave the current freshwater protections in place, and Greenpeace says more resistance will come.

"This move happened just a week after community members in the Central Hawke’s Bay gathered to voice their opposition to the Ruataniwha Dam - renamed the Tukituki water storage scheme - which will ruin an incredibly important braided river and flood 22 hectares of conservation land," says Appelbe.

"New Zealanders are not new to this fight, and together, we will protect fresh water. We value the lakes, rivers, and drinking water that Luxon’s government seeks to pollute.

"Luxon is new to this job, and he may find he’s in for more than he’s bargained for. While he was CEO of Air New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay locals, Greenpeace and Forest & Bird campaigned relentlessly over many years to stop version one of the Ruataniwha Dam. That resolve remains even stronger now."

