Police Withdraw Charges After Arrest For Engaging In Debate, A Huge Victory For Free Speech

This morning in Wellington, Police withdrew charges against Paul Burns, a man charged under Section 3 of the Summary Offenses Act for public disorder after engaging in public debate. This is a necessary victory for free speech after an outrageous arrest and charge. We have been proud to manage this case, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“In March earlier this year, Burns spent his Sunday how he regularly did, encouraging public debate on his anti-abortion stance.

“Burns stood on Lampton Quay holding a sign that said, ‘$100 to the 1st person who proves that slavery is more evil than abortion’ with $100 worth of notes taped to the sign.

“When approached by a group of young people willing to engage in the debate, one of them said abortion was justified due to overpopulation.

“Using a typical debating tactic, Burns turned the young person’s logic around and said, “if you think that the world is overpopulated, then why don’t you kill yourself?”. Burns was arrested, taken to Police cells, and charged under section 1(4)(b) of the Summary Offences Act for 'offensive language'.

“Ahead of his trial, Police outrageously upgraded his charges to disorderly behaviour, and then again to a more aggravated form of disorderly behaviour.

“If convicted, Burns could have endured jail time, all for engaging in a debate. The arrest and charge themselves show a sorry story for the state of free speech in New Zealand, but it is a victory that these charges have been withdrawn.

“It is essential that others continue to speak up without fear of unjust retribution. Dr Roderick Mulgan, a medical doctor and lawyer who represented Burns in this case pro bono on behalf of the Union, is pro-choice. You do not need to agree with Burns’ views to defend his right to express them.

“Free speech is either for all, or it’s not at all.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

