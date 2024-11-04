New Zealand Loyal Political Party Is Under New Management

The New Zealand Loyal Political Party, founded by Liz Gunn only three months before the 2023 General Election, is under new management!

Liz Gunn unilaterally attempted to shut down the New Zealand Loyal Political Party in July 2024, and de-registered the Party with the Electoral Commission, but Party members said “NO”, so under the rules of the Party's Constitution they formed a new Board to keep the party alive.

The new Board have, in the space of just three months, put together the first ever New Zealand Loyal Political Party Annual General Meeting, to take place at the end of November. The AGM will allow its members, for the very first time, to democratically elect a Board to take the New Zealand Loyal Political Party through to the 2026 General Election.

The New Zealand Loyal Political Party is now building on its success from the 2023 General Election of 1.2% of the vote (34,478 votes), after just three months of campaigning, and reaching second place out of fourteen minor parties [of those not winning a seat in parliament].

With Policies that protect the rights of hard-working New Zealanders and their families, the New Zealand Loyal Political Party will grow its membership, re-register with the Electoral Commission, and fight for New Zealand and New Zealanders by ensuring that Representatives will do just that, represent New Zealanders, and not their own self-interest, and certainly not of global or globalist interests.

We are a Party that will truly put New Zealand first.

