Govt Science Cuts Take NZ Even Further Backward

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff is deeply concerned about the future of investment in science, following the latest announcement of another 60 jobs cuts at Environmental Science and Research (ESR). The Government has now axed more than 500 jobs in the public science sector.

"The Government doesn’t seem to believe in the value of science and isn’t interested in making the investment required. Instead, it is taking us backwards and slashing funding in favour of tax cuts for landlords and tobacco companies,” said Wagstaff.

“We should be increasing investment in science and properly funding Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) and universities. New Zealand is only spending about half the OECD average on science and research and development (R&D) already.

“It’s well known that countries that invest a higher proportion of GDP directly in R&D (both private and public) see greater returns economically, socially and environmentally.

“The decision to make these cuts has been made even though the report of the Science System Advisory Group report is due out shortly, which demonstrates the lack of commitment there is to listen to the evidence on the importance of science investment.

‘The Government talks about the need to tackle our poor productivity performance, and the need for a longer-term plan to arrest our decline, but their actions continue to take us in the opposite direction.

“It’s time we had a serious conversation about science, and we urgently need a government that is prepared to have that conversation and not just bury it’s head in the sand,” said Wagstaff.



