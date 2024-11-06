Unemployment Rate At 4.8 Percent

Unemployment continues to grow, with more people remaining unemployed for longer periods and a declining employment rate, while wage growth slows, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

In the September 2024 quarter:

unemployment rate was 4.8 percent

employment rate was 67.8 percent

annual wage inflation was 3.8 percent

average ordinary time hourly earnings were $41.98.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, as measured by the Household Labour Force Survey, was 4.8 percent in the September 2024 quarter, compared with 4.6 percent in the previous quarter.

