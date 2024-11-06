Unemployment Rate At 4.8 Percent
Unemployment continues to grow, with more people remaining unemployed for longer periods and a declining employment rate, while wage growth slows, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
In the September 2024 quarter:
- unemployment rate was 4.8 percent
- employment rate was 67.8 percent
- annual wage inflation was 3.8 percent
- average ordinary time hourly earnings were $41.98.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, as measured by the Household Labour Force Survey, was 4.8 percent in the September 2024 quarter, compared with 4.6 percent in the previous quarter.
Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:
- Unemployment rate at 4.8 percent
- Labour market statistics: September 2024 quarter
- CSV files for download