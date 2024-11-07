More Than 18,400 Kiwis Call On Select Committee To Front Up On MPs’ Expenses

The Taxpayers’ Union’s Open the Books campaign has been calling for backbench and opposition MPs’ expenses - as well as Party Leaders’ budgets - to be covered by the Official Information Act.

“Why should MPs not be held to the same standards as Ministers? If you’re spending taxpayers’ money, the public need to see the receipts” said James Ross, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at the Taxpayers’ Union.

“More than 18,400 New Zealanders submitted their views to Parliament through OpenTheBooks.nz within the space of 5 days. The sense of outrage can’t be ignored.”

“MPs can’t bury their heads in the sand anymore. Kiwis know the expenses grift is completely unaccountable, and they’re demanding answers.”

“This is just the start. New Zealand’s Parliament needs to get with the times by fronting up to the public on what’s being chucked on the expense accounts, and this fight isn’t going away.”

