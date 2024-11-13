Hobson's Pledge Support Peaceful Protest But Encourage Listening

Hobson’s Pledge is calling on all those involved with the hīkoi to respect the rights of all New Zealanders to have their say on the Treaty Principles Bill.

Just as those involved in Te Pāti Māori's hīkoi are expressing their opposition, those who support the intentions of the Bill must be allowed to speak. It is concerning that some participants of the hīkoi seem to believe only their voice and actions are to be respected, and are intent on shutting down any debate.

“That the protestors are more than happy to cause massive disruption to Kiwis trying to get to work and school, yet not prepared to meet the Bill’s author, says it all,” says Hobson’s Pledge spokesperson, Elliot Ikilei.

“Surely this is a time for all with a view on the Treaty Principles Bill to discuss what it means; a Treaty is, after all, an agreement between different parties with different views. It seems ironic that one Treaty signatory led by activists in Te Pāti Māori believes the Minister in charge of the Bill, David Seymour, isn't qualified to speak about it.”

Hobson’s Pledge strongly supports the right of all New Zealanders to protest and express their views. We welcome all discussion and debate, and call on all involved in the hīkoi to both speak to their view but also listen to the majority of New Zealanders who do not agree with them.

"Hobson’s Pledge also calls on Prime Minister Luxon to listen to the New Zealand people. While he seems more than happy to indulge the hīkoi, he has clearly expressed no interest in hearing from the large number of New Zealanders who wish to submit on the Bill when it passes First Reading," says Elliot Ikilei.

“It is disappointing that an elected Prime Minister has shown contempt for the very parliamentary processes he is part of – in this instance, showing no care or concern for the anticipated tens of thousands of kiwis who will present to Parliament’s select committee on the Bill. This is a Prime Minister who has all his priorities wrong, including siding with those who oppose him rather than his own Party, MPs, and supporters.”

