Submissions Open For The Employment Relations (Employee Remuneration Disclosure) Amendment Bill

Parliament’s Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Employment Relations (Employee Remuneration Disclosure) Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is 23 January 2025.

The bill seeks to amend the Employment Relations Act 2000 to protect employees who discuss or disclose their remuneration.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 23 January 2025.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

