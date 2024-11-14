Uniformed Defence Force Should Not Be Used As Strike Breakers

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff is criticising the Defence Minister Judith Collins for deploying the military as strike breakers against their own people.

“In a modern liberal democracy, any deployment of the armed forces in employment relations is a drastic step, and should be avoided at all costs,” said Wagstaff.

“The first thing a responsible employer and Minister should do is make a reasonable offer in good faith to settle the collective agreement. That has not occurred and right now seems to be the last thing they want to do.

“To so easily bring out the military against their own people – the civilian defence force – is reckless and will do nothing to build organisational cohesion and commitment.

“NZDF civilian staff represented by their union, the PSA, don’t expect to come under attack just because they want to settle their collective agreement and have taken lawful industrial action in support of their modest claims.

“But NZDF don’t appear to want to settle, if they did, they would make a reasonable offer – not the current offer of 0% which is not reasonable.

“It’s alarming that the Minster opted to take this course of action, instead of urging the NZDF to turn up at the bargaining table with real intent to settle.

“This Government is at war with an imaginary enemy they call the ‘back office’, when they should understand that any capable military force, like other industries, depends on the support of hard-working civilians who provide the foundation for operational success.

“The real enemy of the defence force and public services in general is not the back office, it’s under investment, low morale and poor leadership from this Government.

“The Minister should be supporting those who job it is to support the military, by pressing NZDF into getting an agreement with the PSA,” said Wagstaff.

