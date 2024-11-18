Maaori Queen Brings Message Of Kotahitanga To The Nation

17th November 2024

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will join the people of the nation as they Hiikoi to Parliament on Tuesday under the protection of Te Kahu o te Raukura, which represents peace, honour and goodwill.

“Te Arikinui has a message of hope for the nation and for us to come together to work through our current divisions,” says Kiingitanga spokesman Ngira Simmonds.

The achievements of the past 50 years show what we can accomplish together as partners.

Te Arikinui is urging all New Zealanders to embrace our shared identity and collective strengths to move forward together.

Mr Simmonds says Te Kiingitanga stands ready to support the nation in a way that uplifts Kotahitanga and mana motuhake.

“The Maaori Queen is willing to help lead a conversation about nationhood and national unity but will not accept a unilateral process that undermines Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The day for constitutional reform will come, but it must be done in good faith and in accordance with tikanga, and in full acknowledgement of the foundations of our nation bound together through Te Tiriti o Waitangi as Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti.

“Our nation’s strength lies in honoring the promises we make to each other.

“As the late Kiingi Tuheitia said at te Hui-aa-Motu earlier this year, the best protest we can do is to be Maaori all day everyday.”

