COP29 Ends In Promise To Send More Taxpayer Money Overseas

The Taxpayers’ Union is defending taxpayers after New Zealand’s COP29 National Statement laid out $30 million dollars in additional commitments to send taxpayers’ dollars overseas.Responding to this, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“This statement puts shipping Kiwis’ hard-earned tax dollars overseas for foreign countries ahead of focusing on the issues facing New Zealanders at home.”

“Despite being a country with only a fraction of the emissions, people and resources of other countries, this Government has just made $30 million in commitments to climate handouts in Azerbaijan, a country dedicated to fossil fuels.”

“This decision proves how out-of-touch this tax more, spend more, ship more overseas Government is with New Zealand taxpayers. Fix your house first before you go fixing the neighbourhood.”

