Concern Regarding Inconsistent Designation Of Terrorist Organizations

Saturday, 23 November 2024, 10:09 pm
Press Release: Islamic Council of NZ

22 November 2024

Kia Ora beloved community of New Zealand,

Considering recent developments, we are compelled to raise concerns about the New Zealand government’s approach to defining and designating terrorist organizations. Our current stance appears to diverge from the definitions provided by the United Nations and recent rulings by the International Criminal Court (ICC), particularly concerning the Israeli Prime Minister and former Defence Minister.

The ICC has recently issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Gaza conflict. This significant ruling underscores the need for a consistent and principled approach to the designation of terrorist entities.

While it is important to maintain strong alliances, it is equally crucial to uphold our Kiwi values of fairness and justice. New Zealand has always prided itself on its commitment to equality and human rights. Therefore, it is imperative that we apply these principles consistently when condemning and designating individuals or groups as terrorists. Ignoring the established international definitions and rulings undermines our credibility and moral standing on the global stage.

We urge the New Zealand government to reconsider its current policies and ensure that our actions reflect our core values and international obligations. By doing so, we can maintain our integrity and continue to be a beacon of justice and equality.

Islamic Council of New Zealand

