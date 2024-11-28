Seabed Mining AGM Disrupted By Representatives Of Ngāti Ruanui And Greenpeace

Greenpeace activists, along with representatives of Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui, have disrupted the annual general meeting of Manuka Resources, the Australian mining company planning to fast-track seabed mining in the South Taranaki Bight.

(Photo/Supplied)

Rukutai Watene of Ngāti Ruanui, along with Peeti Wharehoka-Watene and six Greenpeace activists, interrupted the meeting in Sydney, Australia by taking the floor to outline the reasons that he and his hapū oppose seabed mining in their rohe.

Watene loudly addressed shareholders, saying that seabed mining was not wanted in Taranaki. And, just as mana whenua there have resisted seabed mining for more than a decade, so they would continue to do so now that Trans-Tasman Resources is circumventing the proper process by using the fast track approvals process.

Outside the meeting, Greenpeace activists from Aotearoa held a banner saying NO SEABED MINING. They also handed shareholders as they arrived at the AGM a ‘shareholding pack’ which included a letter warning them that TTR’s plans would continue to be resisted.

Manuka Resources is the sole owner of Trans-Tasman Resources, which has for a decade tried and failed to get approval for a 35-year seabed mining project in the South Taranaki Bight, despite staunch opposition from local iwi and environmental groups.

Rukutai Watene of Ngāti Ruanui says: "I am unapologetic about interrupting the Manuka Resources shareholders’ AGM. We've fought Trans-Tasman Resources three times in court, and three times we've won, but now TTR is using the Fast Track and we have to fight them again. From the mountain to the sea, from Aotearoa to Sydney we will fight to protect our rohe and stop seabed mining taking place."

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Juan Parada says: "We are taking this action today with representatives of Ngāti Ruanui to demonstrate that New Zealanders don't want seabed mining. It shows Trans-Tasman Resources and Manuka Resources that we shall resist them wherever they are - even here in Australia.

"We’re highlighting the danger that Trans-Tasman Resources may get the chance to revive its zombie seabed mining project via the Fast Track, despite years of community opposition and rejection by the courts."

Trans-Tasman Resources and its Australian owners Manuka Resources want to plunder the South Taranaki Bight by extracting 50 million tons of iron sands every year for 35 years. Experts say it will have a devastating impact on rare marine life, such as Hector’s and Māui dolphins, the pygmy blue whale and kororā.

"TTR has tried and failed for more than a decade to get approval to mine the seabed because it was never able to show that it wouldn’t cause substantial harm to the environment," says Parada.

"If seabed mining is fast tracked, it will be in contempt of all expert advice and the wishes of local iwi, environmental groups, Taranaki communities and the 60,000 New Zealanders who have signed the petition calling for it to be banned."

