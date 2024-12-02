AJP Demands Stronger Laws To Protect Animals Like Rocky

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) is calling for urgent action to strengthen animal welfare laws and prevent heartbreaking cases like Rocky’s.

Rocky, a dog who spent his life chained, finally found hope through Chained Dog Awareness NZ. Volunteers worked to improve his living conditions, but when they returned to check on him, Rocky was no longer at the property. With no legal protections to track or ensure his safety, there is no information on his whereabouts, leaving grave concerns for his welfare.

“This failure highlights the urgent need for stronger laws and enforcement,” said Danette Wereta, AJP spokesperson. “Dogs like Rocky deserve better. Life-chaining and neglect are preventable - weak laws let this cruelty continue.”

The AJP is urging the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) to urgently update the Dog Code of Welfare to include Minimum Standards that prohibit life-chaining and empower enforcement agencies to address neglect and abuse effectively.

Through the Pawsitive Campaign, AJP is also calling for pounds across Aotearoa to publish transparent monthly reports on the outcomes for impounded dogs. These reports are critical to identifying gaps, directing resources and saving lives.

“Transparency and accountability are essential to protect vulnerable animals,” said Wereta. “Every dog deserves the chance to live, heal and thrive.”

About the Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ

AJP was registered in August 2023.

AJP is a political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

