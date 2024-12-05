National Government Continues To Punish People For Being Poor

"The new announcement made by the National government to get people on the Jobseeker into work will continue to further punish people for their circumstances instead of looking for solutions that will empower and uplift people and families to keep themselves well" says spokesperson and Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) coordinator Brooke Pao Stanley.

We've been clear for years now that the best way to support families is to ensure they have liveable incomes, public housing and free universal services. We are frustrated that poverty continues to be a political game for politicians and isn't seen as a crisis for people and families who are experiencing it.

Given the national conversations about Te Tiriti and this government as well as all NZ governments not upholding their end of the agreement, we need to see that the way in which government departments operate and function are also a continued breach of Te Tiriti.

This National government continues to gaslight those experiencing poverty and they're so clearly out of touch with what's happening on the frontline, it's disappointing, embarrassing and to be frank quite reckless. The changes they're purporting will exacerbate the existing harm that occurs at Work and Income because of their low trust model and toxic culture.

We have been clear we support the transformation we require via Matike Mai and recognise the changes we need aren't small, but are necessary in ensuring that all of us can care and look after ourselves and our families without it being at the expense of each other or of Papatūānuku.

